Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCA

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$51.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$72.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.341791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.