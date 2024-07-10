Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day moving average of $156.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.34.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

