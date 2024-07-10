Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $37.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cohu by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 14.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.20 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

