Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

