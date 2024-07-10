CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

CMPO has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CompoSecure by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,424,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CompoSecure by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 355,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

