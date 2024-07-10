Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $590.10 million and $30.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Conflux alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,522.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.95 or 0.00582599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00112894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00264327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00038686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064381 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,019,549,584 coins and its circulating supply is 4,232,039,158 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,019,448,712.05 with 4,231,948,700.7 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14166802 USD and is up 4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $35,138,909.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.