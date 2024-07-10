ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %
CNOB opened at $18.51 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.27.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
