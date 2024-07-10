ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,009,000 after buying an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 698.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 591,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOB opened at $18.51 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.27.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

