Cookie (COOKIE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Cookie has a market cap of $5.40 million and $1.05 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cookie has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,619,470 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 58,591,326.95160084 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.08808759 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $974,262.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

