Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Core & Main by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $6,501,567. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.