Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,858,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 6,703,900 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CORZ shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

