Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.97. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1,576,863 shares.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

