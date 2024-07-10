Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.97. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1,576,863 shares.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
