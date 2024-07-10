Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,291,000 after buying an additional 324,204,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $225,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,673 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $105,728,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

