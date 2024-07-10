Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.92.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $45.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Corning by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

