Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Argus

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.92.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $45.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

