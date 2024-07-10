Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Corning Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Corning by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

