Covenant Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,807.22 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Covenant has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $181,807.22 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

