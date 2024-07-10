CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $140.45

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $140.45 and traded as high as $171.97. CRA International shares last traded at $169.19, with a volume of 22,703 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

CRA International Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $410,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,136.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

