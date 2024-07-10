Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.46

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $718.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Articles

