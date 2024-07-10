Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.08.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRNX opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $42,427.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $42,427.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,736.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after buying an additional 270,171 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after buying an additional 404,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

