Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.43 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.39 ($0.09). 134,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 109,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.63 and a beta of -0.03.
About Crossword Cybersecurity
Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Oman. The company operates in two segments, Software Product and Services and Engineering Services; and Consulting and Managed Services. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhances third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a protecting verifiable credentials middleware; Nightingale, a managed security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.
