CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $397.12

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $397.12 and last traded at $384.28, with a volume of 862662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $389.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

