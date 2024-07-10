CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

CuriosityStream has a payout ratio of -100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -166.7%.

Shares of CURI opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 29,401 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $32,929.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 575,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 29,401 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $32,929.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 575,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 286,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,757.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 91,600 shares of company stock worth $97,252 and sold 144,421 shares worth $155,195. 49.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

