Currys (LON:CURY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 95 ($1.22) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 80 ($1.02).
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 92 ($1.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 91.80 ($1.18).
Currys Stock Down 0.1 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Steve Johnson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($37,402.33). Insiders own 18.47% of the company’s stock.
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
Further Reading
