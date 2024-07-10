CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

CVB Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,910 shares of company stock valued at $638,669. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

