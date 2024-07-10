D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $6.99 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $228.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.66. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.