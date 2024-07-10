DA Davidson Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Neutral

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $139.00. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 27.7 %

HELE stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.63. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,408,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

