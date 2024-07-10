Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,930,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,880,000 after purchasing an additional 146,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,438,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $254.74 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $256.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.