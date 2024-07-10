Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 11,840 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,438,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,730,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,845 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 4,079,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,795,000 after purchasing an additional 968,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after buying an additional 788,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

