Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $509.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $519.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.51.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

