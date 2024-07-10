Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 5,963 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

