Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.40% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 2,631.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $319,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

BNO stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $33.91.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

