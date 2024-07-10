Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 7.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.