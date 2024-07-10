Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of CCL opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

