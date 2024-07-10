Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 182,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,152,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

