Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,733,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,984,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.26, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

