Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Leidos by 15.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 53,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

Leidos Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.73 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

