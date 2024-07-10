Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,312 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

