Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PECO opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

