Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

