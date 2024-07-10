Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NYSE HRL opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

