Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after buying an additional 556,566 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,467,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after buying an additional 487,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

MRO opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

