Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $11,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,487,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,942 shares of the software’s stock worth $358,340,000 after buying an additional 179,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $51,391.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $1,277,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,171,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,634 shares of company stock worth $43,335,507. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.