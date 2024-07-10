Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,510 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,380,000 after purchasing an additional 917,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 850,940 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.40 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

