Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 9,954 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in EQT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in EQT by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

