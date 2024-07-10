Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after purchasing an additional 153,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

