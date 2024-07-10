Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Okta alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,564,000 after buying an additional 123,216 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Okta by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,430 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,337. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.