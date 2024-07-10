Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,551.83 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,591.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,507.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

