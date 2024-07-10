Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1,036.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

