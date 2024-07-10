Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 27,000 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Revolve Group worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,269.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 351,704 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Revolve Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

RVLV opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

