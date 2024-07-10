Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $632.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daktronics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

See Also

